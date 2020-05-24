App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

AirAsia India opens bookings for 21 destinations

In a release, the airline said it would strictly follow the SOPs (standard operating procedures) and guidelines laid out by the regulatory bodies to enable safe travel.

PTI

Low-cost carrier AirAsia India has started bookings for 21 destinations ahead of resumption of domestic flights from Monday. In a release, the airline said it would strictly follow the SOPs (standard operating procedures) and guidelines laid out by the regulatory bodies to enable safe travel.

AirAsia flights are open for booking for travel to all its 21 destinations where it flies to in the country, the release issued on Saturday said.

"We are appreciative of the government working collaboratively with all stakeholders to define the new protocols to help open up domestic flying in a calibrated manner keeping the health and safety of passengers and the airline crew in focus.

Close

"The new SOPs and guidelines will pave the way for ensuring and instilling a sense of confidence amongst passengers," Sunil Bhaskaran, AirAsia India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said.

related news

Among other measures, the airline would facilitate regular disinfection procedures to control or kill infectious agents using cleaning, sanitising and disinfecting products approved by the public health authority and aircraft manufacturer.

According to the release, passengers would have to mandatorily web check-in, complete their self-declaration form and download the Aarogya Setu app before they arrive at the airport. They have also been advised to report two to four hours prior to the departure time to allow enhanced health and safety processes to take place.

Reverse zone boarding process starting from the rear of the aircraft would be followed, it added.

Commercial flight services remain suspended since March 25 when the nationwide lockdown to prevent spreading of coronavirus infections was imposed.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 24, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #AirAsia

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid coronavirus uncertainty, heathcare network offers universal cover for RuPay, UPI users

Amid coronavirus uncertainty, heathcare network offers universal cover for RuPay, UPI users

In Pics | Food insecurity threatening millions of people amid coronavirus crisis

In Pics | Food insecurity threatening millions of people amid coronavirus crisis

Worse than a dungeon: Gujarat HC raps state govt over condition of COVID-19 hospital

Worse than a dungeon: Gujarat HC raps state govt over condition of COVID-19 hospital

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.