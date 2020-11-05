Air ticket refund conundrum: Why is Vistara not returning GST component of tickets?

Two years after AirAsia India took to the skies, Vistara began operating, from January 2015.

Full service airline Vistara has told travel partners that it won't refund the GST part of the tickets that were booked on or before March 31. These are tickets issued for travel during the lockdown.

This would mean customers may lose out 5 percent - equivalent to the GST rate - on an economy seat, and 12 percent on a business class ticket that got cancelled because of the pandemic.

The communication came after aviation regulator DGCA on October 7, issued guidelines regarding refund of ticket price for the flights cancelled amid the COVID-19-triggered lockdown. Domestic flights were suspended from March 25 to May 24.

Six days before the DGCA directive, the Supreme Court had directed airlines to give a full and immediate refund for the air tickets. Based on the Apex Court order, the DGCA categorised passengers in three categories — those who booked tickets between March 25 and May 24 for travelling within the same period, those who booked tickets prior to March 25 but the travel period was till May 24, those who booked tickets anytime but for a journey post May 24.

In its communication to the travel agents, Vistara said, "GST will not be refunded for tickets issued on/before March 31, 2020. ADMs may be issued in case of violation." An airline sends an agency debit memo (ADM) to a travel agent, asking it to pay a sum of money for a violation.

Sources in the industry said that no other airline has sent a similar communication regarding ticket refunds. Moneycontrol has reached out to Vistara, and will update the story once the airline responds.

Mails sent to IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet didn't get a response.

What the law says

Industry observers opine that Vistara is not 'completely wrong' in refusing to refund the GST component.

"The airline would have already made the GST payment to the government and its books would be closed by September 30," said a senior executive from the industry.

At the same time, says Nadiya Sarguroh, Senior Associate at law firm MZM Legal, "it is surprising" if the airline hasn't asked for a refund. She explains on what Vistara should have done:

"Vistara should raise credit notes from customers, take those credit notes and file it with the GST authority in the form of an application, asking for refunds. If they don't ask for it, you wont get it."

Sarguroh further says:

"If it's a product that is not delivered, and no service has been rendered, in that case it's the duty of the person who is collecting the GST to go ahead and issue a credit note. This is a special circumstance." It then depends on the GST authority to make the refund, or adjust the amount in the next year's payment.

The airline can then recall the credit note once the money has been transferred.

Surely, this is not the only case. The Ministry of Finance - in a circular dated April 13 -, laid out the procedure for claiming a refund of GST in such circumstances.

It is not an easy task. The airline would be forced to raise hundreds of credit notes and the amount involved could be substantial. "It could also take a long time in getting the refund," says an industry observer.

The important part is that the credit note has to be raised before September 30. If Vistara has not raised a credit note yet, has it missed the bus to apply for a refund?