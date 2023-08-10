Air India unveils new logo 'Vista', livery in rebranding push

Air India new livery unveiled. (Photo: Air India)

Air India Chairperson N Chandrasekaran on August 10 unveiled a new logo, branding and plane livery for the Air India as part of a multi-million dollar transformation of the former state-run carrier.

The airline's new logo includes a modern design with golden, red and purple colours. It will replace the old logo of a red swan and orange spokes inside the swan, inspired by the Ashoka Chakra.

According to the official statement, Air India’s new logo symbol - ‘The Vista’ - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying "limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future."

Further, Air India’s new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern. It also houses a custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font.

"Travellers will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey starting December 2023, when Air India’s first Airbus A350 enters the fleet in the new livery," Air India said in the statement.

Along with this, the airline will also be launching the new Air India website, mobile app, loyalty program etc phase-wise. It will also be launching an entirely new long-haul fleet by end of 2026.

Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO & MD, said: “Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage. The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service.”

"Air India is a passion, big national mission. Our aim is to make this airline a truly world class airline that every Indian will be proud of. Fully committed on this journey until we make this happen sooner," said Chandrasekaran during the press conference.

Campbell also clarified that the airline's iconic "Maharaja" mascot will live on and be part of airline's journey in future.