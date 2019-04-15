Air India to resume Delhi-Madrid flight from April 18

State-run Air India is set to resume its flight services to Madrid from New Delhi from April 18, the airline said on April 15.

The airline had temporarily suspended services to Madrid along with Birmingham from New Delhi last month following the closure of the Pakistani airspace for all West-bound flights to and from India.

The national carrier operates three times-a-week flight services to the Spanish capital from New Delhi.

"Air India is set to resume its thrice-a-week service on the Delhi-Madrid-Delhi sector from April 18, after a brief interlude to cater to the consistent heavy demand from passengers both in Spain and India," the airline said in a statement.

The New Delhi-Madrid route is serviced by India's flagship aircraft Boeing 787-800.

Air India has also announced return fares, starting from Euro 487, for travel on Madrid-Delhi-Madrid sector.