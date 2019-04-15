App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India to resume Delhi-Madrid flight from April 18

The national carrier operates three times-a-week flight services to the Spanish capital from New Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

State-run Air India is set to resume its flight services to Madrid from New Delhi from April 18, the airline said on April 15.

The airline had temporarily suspended services to Madrid along with Birmingham from New Delhi last month following the closure of the Pakistani airspace for all West-bound flights to and from India.

The national carrier operates three times-a-week flight services to the Spanish capital from New Delhi.

"Air India is set to resume its thrice-a-week service on the Delhi-Madrid-Delhi sector from April 18, after a brief interlude to cater to the consistent heavy demand from passengers both in Spain and India," the airline said in a statement.

The New Delhi-Madrid route is serviced by India's flagship aircraft Boeing 787-800.

Air India has also announced return fares, starting from Euro 487, for travel on Madrid-Delhi-Madrid sector.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #Air India #aviation #Companies #India

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Thalaivi: AL Vijay defends casting Kangana Ranaut in the Jayalalitha b ...

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma: I have the most beautiful wife

Gordon Ramsay accused of 'cultural appropriation' by an Asain food cri ...

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Exclusive: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara come together for Netflix's ...

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

If My Family Wanted to Break India, There Would Have Been no India: Fa ...

AIFF President Praful Patel’s Meeting With I-League Clubs Put on Hol ...

SC to Hear Fresh Plea for Proper Probe in Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Cas ...

Malcolm Marshall's Son Mali to Play the Late West Indies Cricket Star ...

WATCH | India Have All Bases Covered Going into World Cup: MSK Prasad

Juventus Miss Chance to Seal Title: 5 Talking Points From Serie A Week ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | A Look Back at Pant’s Previous ODI Appearances

How Sexist Is Your Neta?

Only Spoke to Him Twice: Kevin de Bruyne Opens up on Tough Life Under ...

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aggressive Congress chief minis ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Why is Prime Minister Modi so obsessed with ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty near 11,700; Tata Motors surge ...

Mutual Fund investment gets cheaper. But is big always beautiful?

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP pins hope on Sabarimala factor and support ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

Lok Sabha elections: While Centre publicises 'Make in India', Ambala's ...

Monsoon forecast: Will IMD’s prediction of normal rainfall be good e ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.