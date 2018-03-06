App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 06, 2018 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India showing 'considerable improvement' in financial parameters: Ashok Gajapathi Raju

The Civil Aviation Minister said that Air India has been showing "considerable improvement" in operational and financial parameters and posted an operating profit of Rs 298.03 crore in 2016-17.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Air India has been showing "considerable improvement" in operational and financial parameters, with the airline posting an operating profit of Rs 298.03 crore in 2016-17, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the minister also said the Expression of Interest (EoI) document would have the broad contours of disinvestment of the airline and its subsidiaries.

The Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) has been set up to guide the process of strategic disinvestment from time to time and decide on specific issues, he said.

"The Expression of Interest document based on decision of AISAM/ government would contain the broad contours of disinvestment of Air India and its subsidiaries," Raju said.

related news

According to him, Air India has shown a considerable improvement in operational/ financial parameters during 2016-17 compared to 2011-12 — the period when the financial restructuring plan for the carrier was approved.

Under the plan, the airline is to get Rs 30,231 crore up to 2021 subject to achieving certain milestones. So far, the government has infused Rs 26,545.21 crore into the carrier.

"Operating loss has consistently reduced since FY 2011-12 and in FY 2016-17, the company has posted an operating profit of Rs 298.03 crore," Raju said in another written reply.

Further, he noted that cash losses reduced from Rs 5,884.49 crore in FY 2011-12 to Rs 3,991.51 crore in FY 2016-17.

In a separate written reply, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said Air India has initiated the process of leasing 32 new A320 aircraft and 21 of them have already been inducted. The remaining 11 aircraft would be inducted by February 2019, he added.

tags #Air India #Ashok Gajapathi Raju #Business #Companies #India

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC