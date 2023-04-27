 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India, Sabre Corporation announce new multi-year deal for global travel access

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

Full service carrier Air India on April 27 announced a new multi-year global distribution services partnership with US-based Sabre Corporation.
The collaboration enables travel agents and corporations around the world to access Air India fares and seats through Sabre's extensive global travel marketplace, Air India said in a statement.

In addition to the distribution services, Air India said it is utilising Sabre's consultancy expertise to help determine optimal routes for its existing and new fleet.

Air India earlier this year announced placing a 470 aircraft order with Boeing and Airbus.

"We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with Sabre, and look forward to closer collaboration in the coming years," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer at Air India.
The Indian travel market is back, and it's coming back strong, he said and added, "so, we're delighted to have re-established, and enhanced, our relationship with Sabre at this transformative time for Air India, and the wider Indian travel marketplace," Aggarwal said.