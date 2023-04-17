 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India re-designs compensation of flying staff; full details here

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST

Among several announcements, the airline has increased guaranteed flying allowance for pilots to 40 hours per month from 20 hours earlier.

Air India has introduced two additional levels or designations in the pilot category; junior first officer and senior commanders.

Tata Group-owned airline Air India on April 17 announced it has re-designed compensation of flying staff. Among several announcements, the airline has increased guaranteed flying allowance for pilots to 40 hours per month from 20 hours earlier, CNBC-TV 18 reported.

There will also be additional compensation for pilots undergoing training for command upgrade and conversion training for the time spent in-ground and simulator training, news agency PTI reported citing source.

Air India has about 4,700 FTC cabin crew and nearly 1,000 permanent cabin crew.

Moreover, the carrier has also extended Employment contract for FTC pilots up to 58 years of age. Additionally, it has introduced two additional levels or designations in the pilot category; junior first officer and senior commanders.