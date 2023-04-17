Air India re-designs compensation of flying staff; full details here

Air India has introduced two additional levels or designations in the pilot category; junior first officer and senior commanders.

Tata Group-owned airline Air India on April 17 announced it has re-designed compensation of flying staff. Among several announcements, the airline has increased guaranteed flying allowance for pilots to 40 hours per month from 20 hours earlier, CNBC-TV 18 reported.

There will also be additional compensation for pilots undergoing training for command upgrade and conversion training for the time spent in-ground and simulator training, news agency PTI reported citing source.

Air India has about 4,700 FTC cabin crew and nearly 1,000 permanent cabin crew.

Moreover, the carrier has also extended Employment contract for FTC pilots up to 58 years of age. Additionally, it has introduced two additional levels or designations in the pilot category; junior first officer and senior commanders.

A large number of senior pilots, who have flown for four or more years as Commanders, will be promoted to the Senior Commander rank, giving them instant inclusion into the management cadre with extra allowance for executive duties, the source told PTI.

The cabin crew organisation structure for both permanent and FTC cabin crew has been redesignated into four segments -- Trainee Cabin Crew, Cabin Crew, Cabin Senior and Cabin Executive.

As per the source, the trainee stipends for fresher and experienced cabin crew will be hiked by more than 20 per cent.

The airline will also double the domestic layover allowance and the allowance for check crew.

Besides, it has also introduced additional allowances for cabin supervisors and for their grooming.

The developments come amid plans of Air India to unveil a whole range of new services such as a new color scheme, cabin interiors, crew uniforms, and insignia as part of a rebranding process, as per an internal communication from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson.

The airline mascot- The Maharajah- is still a part of the plans, but there is a possibility that a female mascot may also be added.

Additionally, a new rostering system which, as per Wilson, would increase "transparency, fairness, equity, roster stability, protection of golden offs [five-day offs on birthday and wedding anniversary] and reduce fatigue," will also be introduced soon.

Just a few days ago, Air India started restoring salaries of employees in a phased manner to pre-pandemic levels as the aviation sector is recovering with the decline of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Air India’s document on April 15 said pilots’ flying allowance, special pay, and wide body allowance were cut by 35 percent, 40 percent, and 40 percent, respectively, after the onset of the pandemic.

From April 1 this year, flying allowance, special pay, and wide body allowance of pilots are being restored by 20 percent, 25 percent, and 25 percent, respectively, the document stated.

Indian aviation sector was badly hit due to the pandemic-induced travel restrictions during the last two years and, therefore, all airlines in India had cut employee salaries.

(With inputs from PTI)