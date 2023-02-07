Air India plans to borrow Rs 18,000 crore from SBI, Bank of Baroda: Report

Air India plans to borrow around Rs 18,000 crore from SBI and Bank of Baroda in order to refinance existing debt over the short term, according to a report in The Economic Times.

This debt will be a continuation of the facility availed last year after Tatas took over the airline and is being availed until a long term debt strategy is finalised, the report added.

The Tatas completed one year of acquiring the debt-ridden Air India from the government on January 27 and plans are afoot for mega expansion with reports swirling of a a big order from the airline for both Boeing and Airbus.

Along with the mega expansion plans, Tatas have plugged gaps to improve the on-time performance of the airline and also standardising meals and service levels based on flight duration.

Singapore Airlines announced the merger of Vistara, its joint venture with the Tata Group, with Air India. As part of the merger with Air India, SIA will invest Rs 2,059 crore in Air India. Once the transaction is complete, SIA will hold 25.1 percent in Air India. The group is also merging AirAsia India with Air India Express. Once the merger takes place by November 2023, it could lead to the cessation of the AirAsia India brand and leave Air India Express as the sole low-fare entity for domestic and international flights.

Moneycontrol News