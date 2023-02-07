 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India plans to borrow Rs 18,000 crore from SBI, Bank of Baroda: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 07, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

The Tatas completed one year of acquiring the debt-ridden Air India from the government on January 27 and plans are afoot for mega expansion with reports swirling of a a big order from the airline for both Boeing and Airbus.

Air India plans to borrow around Rs 18,000 crore from SBI and BoB.

Air India plans to borrow around Rs 18,000 crore from SBI and Bank of Baroda in order to refinance existing debt over the short term, according to a report in The Economic Times.

This debt will be a continuation of the facility availed last year after Tatas took over the airline and is being availed until a long term debt strategy is finalised, the report added.

Along with the mega expansion plans, Tatas have plugged gaps to improve the on-time performance of the airline and also standardising meals and service levels based on flight duration.