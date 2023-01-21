Air India lines up sale for full domestic travel period from Feb 3 to Sept 30

Air India has announced Fly Air India Sale (FLYAI SALE) between January 21-23 for the travel period from February 1 to September 30, 2023 for domestic travellers. Limited seats are available on offer.

The sale will be available through all Air India city offices, airport offices, websites, mobile apps and travel agents, the airline said. adding that fares will be available on a first come first serve basis.

As the industry is recovering from the pandemic and Tatas are rebuilding the airline after the takeover, the Air India sale comes when it is all set to place an order for 235 single-aisle planes to Airbus as a part of its historic purchase of 495 jets.