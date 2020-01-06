App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air India keeping a close eye on its artworks: Report

The artworks include paintings by MF Husain, VS Gaitonde and Anjolie Ela Menon. The collection also includes ancient stone sculptures.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Air India is keeping a strict vigil on its paintings and artefacts to ensure it does not lose any more, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The artworks include paintings by MF Husain, VS Gaitonde and Anjolie Ela Menon. The collection also includes ancient stone sculptures, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In 2017, an investigation revealed that Air India executives had taken several items over the years.

The government is attempting to privatise Air India by selling its entire 100 percent stake, and aims to complete the process by this fiscal year’s end.

The collection will not be handed over to Air India's new owner and will probably be given to the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA).

"Though we have not done the evaluation as it is likely to get transferred to a government agency, considering the paintings are of MF Husain, VS Gaitonde and Anjolie Ela Menon, the value runs into hundreds of crores," a source told the publication.

The airline has tagged every painting and sculpture it has received as gifts over the years, and has even prepared a log, the report said. The items are also under 24-hour CCTV surveillance.

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Air India #Business #Companies

