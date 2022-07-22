English
    Air India in talks to lease 4 lakh sq ft office space in Gurugram

    The Vatika project, One on One, on National Highway 8 is spread across 2.2 million sq ft

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
    Air India flight. (Image Source: Shutterstock)

    Air India is holding negotiations to lease about 400,000 sq ft of office space at Vatika's office complex in Gurugram, Haryana, The Economic Times reported on July 22 citing sources.

    According to the report, the airline has already signed a letter of intent (LoI) for about 200,000 sq ft with the option of doubling the space later.

    Air India is reportedly planning to shift all offices in this building. Other Tata airlines - Vistara and AirAsia - may also shift to the same complex later, the report noted.

    Also Read | Air India sees 4,500 employees opting for voluntary retirement

    The Vatika project, One on One, on National Highway 8 is spread across 2.2 million sq ft and is being developed in two phases with an investment outlay of Rs 1,200 crore, it said.

    According to a report from Bussiness Today, Air India Executive Director Harpreet A De Singh has been given the responsibility to complete the transition. Singh will be assisted by consultants from Ernst & Young and a team of professionals from Tata Realty, it said.

    The Tata group took over the management of Air India on January 27 after winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.

    Air India has a total of 12,085 employees of which 8,084 are permanent and 4,001 are contractual. Air India Express, its low-cost international arm, has 1,434 employees.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Air India
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 09:10 am
