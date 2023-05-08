Air India extends last date to apply for voluntary retirement till May 31

Voluntary offer will be available for permanent general cadre officers who have attained the age of 40 years or above and completed a minimum of five years of continuous service at the airline (Representative image)

Tata Group-owned Air India on May 8 announced that it has extended the last date to apply for Voluntary Retirement offers for its employees till May 31, 2023, from April 30.

"...please note that the last date to apply for Voluntary Retirement for all the eligible employees has been extended till May 31, 2023. However, the acceptance of the application and the date of release will continue to be subject to management's discretion," the carrier said in a statement.

The development comes after the airline made the offer in March for its non-flying staff, the second such offer by the Tata Group after taking control of the loss-making airline in January last year.

According to the March announcement, a voluntary offer will be available for permanent general cadre officers, who attain the age of 40 years or above and completed a minimum of five years of continuous service at the airline.

Also, clerical and unskilled categories of employees who completed a minimum of five years of continuous service will be eligible.

In June 2022, Air India launched the first phase of the voluntary retirement offer.

In the first phase of the voluntary retirement offer, both flying and non-flying staff were covered. At that time, around 4,200 employees were eligible and out of them, around 1,500 people opted for the offer, the sources said.

In September last year, Air India announced the transformation plan Vihaan.AI, which focuses on various goals to be achieved over a five-year period.

The plan is aimed at putting Air India on a path of sustained growth, profitability and market leadership.

(With agency inputs)