Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India Express launches international operations from Surat

The maiden Air India Express flight IX 172 from Sharjah touched down at the Surat airport at 11.30 pm on February 16 with 75 passengers on board the Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gujarat's 'diamond city' Surat has made it to the international aviation map with the first Air India Express flight arriving here carrying 75 passengers from Sharjah, the airline said on February 17.

The maiden Air India Express flight IX 172 from Sharjah touched down at the Surat airport at 11.30 pm on February 16 with 75 passengers on board the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, the airline said in a statement.

The passengers were received by the airline's chief executive officer K Shyam Sundar and other dignitaries, it said.

With this, Surat has become the 20th destination in the country for the international budget arm of the flag carrier Air India, the airline said.

The return flight IX 171 carrying 180 passengers for Sharjah departed from the Surat International Airport past midnight at 12.47 am on February 17, it said.

Air India Express will fly four times a week on the new route, it said.

Surat-Sharjah is the 47th non-stop direct connection of Air India Express between destinations in India and the Gulf region, the release said.

The Air India Express commands as much as 14 percent of the total air traffic on India-Gulf route, it said.

Besides the Gulf, it operates to South-East Asian countries and also on domestic routes with a fleet of 25 B737s, it added..
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 04:19 pm

tags #Air India #aviation #Companies #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.