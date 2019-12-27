NCLT route or strike? Air India employees mull options: Report

In their efforts to stall the privatisation of Air India, employees of the airline are exploring options ranging from taking the NCLT route to declaring general strike, according to a report by IANS.

The option to go on strike, if resorted to, will be implemented starting January 8. A few days back, pilots and other employees of the airline had called for an immediate release of their dues. The pilots' union had also placed a request before the government to allow them to quit without having to serve their six-month long notice periods.

What the union wants is that if the government is going to shut down Air India, the employees must be relieved at the earliest in order to allow them to find other employment options.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dated December 23, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association said that when their salaries are not being paid on time and dues not being cleared either, it is unfair on the part of the government to keep them "bonded" with the notice period clause.