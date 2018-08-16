Air India crisis: Board to discuss financial plan on Friday

To settle its debt, board members of Air India are set to meet on Friday and finalise a financial package from the government. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group and ITC Chairman YC Deveshwar are the new independent members of the board.

"The financial package has a lot of elements that include loan waiver and equity infusion," a senior Air India executive told The Economic Times on condition of anonymity. The waivers to be included are the working capital loans around Rs 30,000 crore and a cash infusion of Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,000.

The Finance Ministry has taken into consideration the accumulated losses and this will allow the company to have a clear balance sheet.

With a total debt of Rs 48,447 crore, the airline owes Rs 17,360 crore to its aircraft leasing companies. The rest being capital loans are said to be waived off. Losses of Rs 46,800 crore accumulated during March 2017 are likely to be waived off.

After an absence of takers for 76 per cent stake, the government now plans to restructure the Airlines finances after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. If approved, Air India will have its second bailout in just a span of five years.

Air India has received an equity infusion of Rs 27,000 from a total of Rs 30,231 crore approved by the UPA government in 2013.