Air India allows to change names on tickets of flights cancelled during lockdown

Air India has become the first airline in the country to allow passengers, whose flights were cancelled because of the lockdown restrictions, to change names on the tickets.

In other words, now they can nominate someone else to travel on the same tickets if they do not need to.

"Further to waiver no 29/DOM/2020 dated 17th June 2020, to provide higher flexibility to passengers with travel plans affected due to COVID pandemic, it has now been decided to broaden the scope of the current waiver by allowing name change option," the airline said in a notification on July 16.

This is valid for passengers who had booked for flights cancelled due to COVID-19-related restrictions, from March 15 onwards till August 24.

The booking must be done on/before 31st December 2021 and journey to be completed latest by 31st December 2021, the airline added.

Air India passengers may already change the routes too.

"The value of the existing ticket will be locked and passengers will be allowed to get the ticket reissued for a new passenger nominated by him/her, allowing him freedom from the limitation of self-travel only for a future date," the airline said.

The nation wide lockdown in March due to COVID-19, and suspension of domestic flights had seen airlines retaining ticket fares of cancelled flights in a credit shell. Customers could use the credit shell to rebook, but only on the same route. And only they could travel on the rebooked tickets.

This led to a lot of protests from customers.