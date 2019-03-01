App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Air Farz': Amul's tribute to IAF pilots gets mixed reactions on Twitter

The dairy cooperative came out with a cartoon that features the Amul girl saluting two fighter jet pilots in their combat gear, with a fighter jet in the background. The caption reads: “Air Farz”.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Following the loss of CRPF troopers in the dastardly Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force launched a covert operation to eliminate JeM terrorists lodged at camps in Balakot. The move, dubbed Surgical Strike 2.0, was appreciated by all and sundry in India. Politicians, celebrities, and netizens lauded the IAF for accomplishing the daunting task.

Not to be left behind, dairy product manufacturer Amul Cooperative also paid a tribute to the Balakot strike in their signature style. They came out with a cartoon that features the Amul girl saluting two fighter pilots in their combat gear, with a fighter jet in the background. The caption reads: “Air Farz”.

While the moving cartoon struck a chord with most Indians, skeptics and critics pointed out the lack of mention of national hero Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was taken captive by Pakistan. Some even said that the word ‘farz’ can easily be misread as ‘farzi’, meaning fake, thus demeaning the country’s defence forces.


Amul has reinvented cartoon on newspaper


 


 
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 03:40 pm

