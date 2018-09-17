Ahead of SC hearing, Numetal rakes up ArcelorMittal's eligibility over alleged defaults by firms owned by Lakshmi Mittal's brothers



A day before the Supreme Court is slated to take up Numetal's application, the VTB Bank-led consortium has raised the stakes, alleging that loan defaults by firms owned by Vinod Mittal and Pramod Mittal renders ArcelorMittal - owned by their brother Lakshmi Mittal - ineligible to bid for Essar Steel



Numetal made the allegations in a letter addressed to the resolution professional overseeing the auction, and State Bank of India , the lead bank in the Committee of Creditors. The letter, dated September 17, was signed by CS Verma, the former Chairman of SAIL , who had joined the Numetal consortium.

Numetal had approached the Supreme Court against NCLAT's order giving ArcelorMittal three days to pay off dues of Uttam Galva Steels and KSS Petron, companies in which the Lakshmi Mittal company had significant stakes.

The court is already hearing an application from ArcelorMittal, which had moved against NCLAT's decision asking it to clear the dues, even as it cleared the bid of Numetal.

Both the companies, along with Vedanta, are the three bidders in the second round of the auction.

Numetal's letter

Numetal's letter comes after ArcelorMittal's own mail to the resolution professional came to light, alleging that Vedanta Ltd - the third bidder in Essar Steel - was ineligible to bid due to alleged environmental and human rights lapses. ArcelorMittal later backtracked from its comments.

Numetal's five-page letter lists the firms owned by Vinod and Pramod Mittal, and asks the resolution professional, Satish Kumar Gupta, and SBI to confirm if certain "facts" pertaining to these companies have been disclosed by ArcelorMittal.

The "facts" relate to Gontermann Pipes, Ispat Profiles, Chhatisgarh Energy, Balasore Alloys and GPI Textiles, all companies owned by the Mittal family.

Allegations range from outstanding debt (Rs 2,000 crore in case of Ispat Profiles) to whether Lakshmi Mittal was a promoter, director of shareholder in any of these companies, most of which - the letter notes - have been declared non-performing assets.

"In light of the aforesaid facts or all other facts which may be relevant for determination of eligibility of AM (ArcelorMittal), please confirm if AM has made adequate disclosures and given an affidavit regarding their eligibility and how have these issues been examined by RP and the CoC for determining the eligibility of AM under various sub-sections of Section 29A of the Code.

"This information is urgently required, preferably by tomorrow, i.e. 18.09.2018, for the hearing before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on 18.09.2018," Verma wrote in the letter.

ArcelorMittal responded to the letter, and said: "There is no absolutely no connection between ArcelorMittal’s eligibility and the businesses of Mr Mittal’s brothers.

"As previously acknowledged by the resolution professional, this has no relevance to the eligibility or ability of ArcelorMittal to participate in the resolution process for Essar Steel. It is in fact a tiresome and trivial attempt to distract from the central fact that ArcelorMittal is the most credible owner of Essar Steel and that we have the most compelling offer on the table for all stakeholders, particularly financial creditors."

Though ArcelorMittal is yet to clear the dues, even though it has reiterated its commitment to do so, it has raised its bid for Essar Steel to Rs 42,000 crore, higher than Numetal's bid of Rs 37,000 crore.