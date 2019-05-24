Ahead of RCEP meet, aluminium association calls for protection against cheap imports

Ahead of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) meeting on May 24, the Aluminium Association of India (AAI) wrote to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry seeking protection from cheap imports.

RCEP includes all the ASEAN nations and others such as India, China and Australia. The RCEP members are meeting in Bangkok.

The association has asked for inclusion of aluminium imports in the negative list, and for measures that will prevent countries circumventing their exports to India.

In its letter, AAI said India imports 60 percent of its aluminium requirement, despite having enough capacity. The local industry produces about 4.1 million tonne of aluminium a year, whereas demand is almost same at four million tonne.

But even though consumption increased 82 percent in eight years, imports have jumped 166 percent. Share of domestic companies thus, declined to 40 percent, from 60 percent, over these eight years.

About 40 percent of these imports, the association alleges, comes from RCEP members. "Presence of China is a severe threat, which will worsen India's trade deficit, adversely affecting the Indian aluminium industry," it stated.

Imports from China, which is the world's largest producer and exporter of aluminium, increased over 400 percent in the last eight years. "As India is a natural market, countries with surplus aluminium capacities are targeting India and have started dumping. This is evident from the 20 percent increase in imports in FY19," the association said.