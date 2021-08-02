MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Ahead of proposed IPO, Mini Ipe takes charge as LIC MD

Prior to taking charge as MD, Mini Ipe was Executive Director, Legal Department, LIC of India.

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST

Mini Ipe has taken charge as the managing director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on August 2. This is ahead of the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of LIC that is proposed for Q4FY22.

She was appointed as the MD through the Government of India notification dated July 5, 2021.

Ipe is a post graduate in Commerce from Andhra University and has joined LIC in 1986 as a Direct Recruit Officer. The insurer said that a statement that prior to taking charge as MD, she was Executive Director, Legal Department, LIC of India.

Mini_Ipe Mini Ipe, MD, LIC

In fact, Ipe was the first woman Zonal Manager (In-charge) of LIC and headed SCZO, Hyderabad. She has also worked as Executive Director (International Operations), Director & CEO of LICHFL Financial Services and also help grow the business revenue and profits of LICHFL Financial Services during her tenure.

Close

Related stories

She has also worked as Regional Manager (P&IR) and Regional Manager (Estate) of Western Zone.

Ipe joins the team of other MDs including Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Raj Kumar and Siddhartha Mohanty.

In June, the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) extended the term of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) chairman M R Kumar till March 13, 2022.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2021 speech that the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will be out in FY22.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Companies #insurance
first published: Aug 2, 2021 01:38 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.