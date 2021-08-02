Ahead of proposed IPO, Mini Ipe takes charge as LIC MD

Mini Ipe has taken charge as the managing director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on August 2. This is ahead of the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of LIC that is proposed for Q4FY22.

She was appointed as the MD through the Government of India notification dated July 5, 2021.

Ipe is a post graduate in Commerce from Andhra University and has joined LIC in 1986 as a Direct Recruit Officer. The insurer said that a statement that prior to taking charge as MD, she was Executive Director, Legal Department, LIC of India.

Mini Ipe, MD, LIC

In fact, Ipe was the first woman Zonal Manager (In-charge) of LIC and headed SCZO, Hyderabad. She has also worked as Executive Director (International Operations), Director & CEO of LICHFL Financial Services and also help grow the business revenue and profits of LICHFL Financial Services during her tenure.

She has also worked as Regional Manager (P&IR) and Regional Manager (Estate) of Western Zone.

Ipe joins the team of other MDs including Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Raj Kumar and Siddhartha Mohanty.

In June, the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) extended the term of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) chairman M R Kumar till March 13, 2022.