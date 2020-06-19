Agri market expected to recover: Religare Broking

Ajitesh Mullick

Agri markets failed to show strong movement during the mid-week as rains in Central India kept uptrend limited. However, reports of slight slowdown in Monsoon progress may support the market sentiment towards end of the week.

Chana/Guar failed to recover strongly, while, expectedly, Spices showed moderate recovery after trading in a range for a long time. Reports indicate prospects of export demand recovering as trading activities pick up in the International markets. Oil complex too traded firm and found strong support at these lower levels. Cotton / Cocud, after falling initially, gradually picked up pace during the middle of the week – aided by firmness in International markets. Further recovery likely by end of the week.

Soybean: Trade was subdued as poultry units still preferred need based purchases only. In fact poultry demand has decreased in last couple of months due to the coronavirus spread fears through poultry. But as scientific explanations have ruled out any concrete evidence in this regard therefore it is quite possible that demand for the same can recover in coming months.

Strike in Brazil, strength in edible oils and positive global oil seed markets have been supportive for the domestic soybean prices of late. At the same time there are lots of reforms being announced for the agriculture sector, like amendment of the Essential Commodities Act, involving de-regulation of edible oils and oilseeds, thereby enabling barrier free trade by farmers.

Also, deposits are quite less in the warehouses against June expiry. So although near term weakness is seen but from a broader perspective tendency of benchmark contract prices to surpass Rs 4,000 per quintal has increased.

For the coming weeks, existing demand and supply situation shall be preventing any significant fall in prices. The USDA in its latest report had made small adjustments in the US soybean stockpile estimates, with no surprises to the trade. For US soybeans, new-crop ending stocks were estimated at 395 million bushels versus the trade's expectations of 426 million and the USDA's previous month’s estimate of 405 million.

The USDA sees new-crop world ending stocks at 96.3 mmt versus the trade's expectation of 98.64 mmt and the USDA's May estimate of 98.39 mmt. USDA had pegged Brazil's soybean output at 124.0 mmt versus the trade’s expectation of 122.97 mmt and the USDA's May estimate of 124.0 mmt. Likewise for Argentina, its soybean output is estimated at 50.0 mmt versus the trade's expectation of 50.64 mmt and the USDA's May estimate of 51.0 mmt.

The weekly price outlook for soybean remains positive. As seen on near term charts, July Soybean has strong weekly resistance zone between Rs 4,025-4,040 and similar support zone lies near Rs 3,650-3,700.

Even as Monsoon progress towards the critical areas of Central and North-West India remained important, any delay in its progress may well lead to a strong upsurge in agri prices, which are finding strong support at these lower levels.

The author is VP - Retail Research at Religare Broking.

