you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AGR dues: Will make balance payment before March 17, says Sunil Mittal

Mittal said that the company is doing its own assessment of the total amount of the dues pending.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Following the meeting with Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has said that his company will make the balance payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues before March 17, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Mittal said that the company is doing its own assessment of the total amount of the dues pending. He added that he met the telecom minister to give him an overall view of the industry, adding that a rationalisation of taxes and levies for the telecom sectors was also sought.

On February 17, Bharti Airtel said that it had made a payment of Rs 10,000 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards AGR dues. This came after the Supreme Court on February 14 slammed the telecom companies over non-compliance of its order and their failure to make full payment towards their AGR dues.

As per the government's assessment, Airtel owes nearly Rs 35,586 crore in statutory dues, including licence fee and spectrum usage charges.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #AGR dues #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.