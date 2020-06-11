App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AGR case | Vodafone Idea at a crossroads

With Jio lapping up investors and Airtel reportedly in talks with Amazon, Vodafone Idea needs to ensure it has a plan in place to absorb the AGR impact and stay afloat in India's fiercely competitive telecom market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Supreme Court (SC) hearing on AGR dues has put Vodafone Idea in a sticky position.

According to the Department of Telecommunications estimate, Vodafone Idea owes over Rs 58,254 crore, of which the telecom player has paid Rs 6,354 crore.

Vodafone Idea pleaded that it does not have enough money to pay and should be given some time.

"We don't even have money to pay our employees so if we have 15,000 to 20,000 crore, we will pay it upfront," Vodafone Idea's counsel Mukul Rohatgi told the court.

The apex court will next hear the matter on June 18.

Also read: AGR order | A timeline of the Supreme Court proceedings so far

The DoT claimed that the outstanding amount is Rs 53,000 crore while the company claims it is Rs 21,500 crore.

As per the company's self-assessment, its AGR-related dues stand at Rs 21,533 crore. The SC had previously criticised self-assessment of AGR dues by companies, so the final verdict is likely to stick to the DoT's figure.

Justice Arun Mishra at the June 11 hearing asked if telecom companies are willing to provide bank guarantees.

On Vodafone-Idea's inability to make payments, further course on action will depend on whether the top court permits staggered payments, and the final pending payment decided by the court.

The apex court said staggered payments over 20 years cannot be done without any security.

With Jio lapping up investors and Airtel reportedly in talks with Amazon, Vodafone Idea needs to ensure it has a plan in place to absorb the AGR impact and stay afloat in India's fiercely competitive telecom market.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 04:59 pm

tags #Vodafone-Idea

