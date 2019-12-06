Agencies implementing CSR may get identification numbers to improve transparency

App
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
States with highest corporate funding in 2017-18
Agencies implementing corporate social responsibility programmes for companies will have to register with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and be assigned identification numbers to better monitor their project progress claims, reports The Financial Express.

After registration, the agencies will have to upload details of each project publicly online and provide regular updates. The purpose is not to “micro-manage or regulate, but make it a very transparent system,” the paper quoted an official as saying.

MCA already issues identification numbers to company directors. The Centre on December 2 launched a data bank of independent directors, to serve as a ‘comprehensive repository’, along the lines of which the CSR initiative may be planned.

The increased scrutiny comes on the back of companies claiming large sums spent on CSR and availing tax benefits against these actions. In fact, the national CSR portal shows total expenditure on activities in FY18 at Rs 13,624 crore as against Rs 14,330 crore for FY17, a slight decline reflective of reduced corporate profits.

Companies with a net worth of Rs 500 crore, turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or net profit of Rs 5 crore are mandated to spend at least an average two percent of three years profits on CSR annually. Listed companies have to regularly disclose expenditure and structural details of their CSR work to the MCA.

Among states, Maharashtra (Rs 2,527 crore in FY18) topped the list on CSR spends, followed by Karnataka (Rs 951 crore), Gujarat (Rs 769 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 619 crore) and Delhi (Rs 541 crore).

In terms of causes, programmes for differently-abled took were top focus, followed by health, eradication of hunger, poverty and malnutrition, rural development and the environment.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 01:53 pm

tags #company #Corporate Affairs #CSR #framework #MCA

