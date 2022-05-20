Ageas buys majority stake in Indian life insurance JV with Federal Bank, IDBI Bank for €69 million

Ageas said on May 20 that it has signed an agreement to acquire a 25 per cent stake of IDBI Bank in the Indian life insurance joint venture (JV) Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company (AFLIC) for 69 million euros or Rs 580 crore.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022. With this, Ageas will increase its interest in the JV it operates with IDBI Bank and Federal Bank to 74 percent.

Federal Bank will maintain its 26 percent share while IDBI will exit as a shareholder but remain as a distribution partner. This transaction comes after Ageas increased its stake from 26 to 49 percent in December 2020.

This investment aligns with Ageas’s strategy to expand in regions and in promising markets with low insurance penetration and high potential such as the Indian life insurance market.