you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel too decides to hike tariffs from December

On November 14, Bharti Airtel posted a staggering loss of Rs 23,045 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Bharti Airtel on November 18 announced that it is going to hike tariffs from December 1, 2019.

Earlier in the day, Vodafone Idea also said it will "suitably" increase tariffs.

"While continuing to provide affordable tariffs to customers, it would balance the needs of the company to remain viable and thereby continue to invest in the much needed digital infrastructure and maintain the quality standards required by our customers," the company said in a release.

Read | Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1

"We understand that TRAI is likely to initiate a consultation for bringing rationality in pricing in the Indian mobile sector which has been operating at prices that have been eroding the viability of the sector," the release added.

On November 14, Bharti Airtel posted a staggering loss of Rs 23,045 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. This was a result of the Rs 28,450 crore in provisioning that the company had to set aside in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling on AGR dues.

Read | Supreme Court dismisses telcos' definition of AGR, upholds all dues payable to govt

First Published on Nov 18, 2019 08:24 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea

