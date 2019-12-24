App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Delhi-NCR, Airtel extends Wi-Fi calling service to other cities: Report

As of now, Airtel's VoWiFi is compatible with Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband with the telecom provider working on ensuring compabtibility of the service with all other broadband and WiFi hotspots.

After launching in Delhi-NCR, Airtel has extended its 'Voice Over Wi-Fi' (VoWiFi) service to Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, following its introduction in Delhi-NCR, according to a report in The Economic Times.

So with this latest introduction, the telco will allow customers to make outgoing calls by switching to any WiFi hotspot or private WiFi network. This service does not entail any additional cost and involves minimal data usage. As of now, Airtel's VoWiFi is compatible with Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband with the telecom provider working on ensuring compabtibility of the service with all other broadband and WiFi hotspots, as per a report in The Times of India.

Devices compatible with Airtel VoWiFi

As of now, Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and POCO F1, Samsung J6, Samsung A10s, Samsung On6, Samsung M30s, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are some of the devices that are compatible with the latest service introduced by the telco. In addition, users with Samsung S10, S10e, M20 and One Plus 6 and 6T can also configure the Airtel Wi-Fi calling option on their devices.

According to the company, this service allows users to make telco grade calls to any network, while also creating a dedicated channel for voice calls.

First Published on Dec 24, 2019 07:24 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #India #Telecom

