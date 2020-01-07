App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio rolls out voice calls over WiFi networks in select circles: Report

The voice over calling feature allows customers to switch to any WiFi hotspot or private WiFi network while making outgoing calls.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Jio has launched voice calling over WiFi services in select circles, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Quoting sources, the report mentioned that the VoWiFi service is currently available only in the national capital.

However, unlike in the case of the service being offered by Airtel where the feature only works on Airtel Xstream Fiber, the Jio VoWiFi feature is not limited to the company's own JioFiber service, the report said.

Bharti Airtel also rolled out its voice over WiFi services in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) around the second week of December last year. It was made available on 24 smartphones at the time. Later during the month, the telecom company extended its VoWiFi service to Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, following its introduction in Delhi-NCR.

The voice over calling feature allows customers to switch to any WiFi hotspot or private WiFi network while making outgoing calls.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 04:40 pm

