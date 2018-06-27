App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After 20 years, Amul wins a legal battle against Anul

Amul had sent legal notices to both Shakti Dairy and Kuldeep Enterprises but they got a response that since the names were phonetically different, there was no chance of confusion. Eventually, Amul moved the District Court in Nadiad against them.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
With great success come a large number of copycats, at least as far as the

leading national dairy brand Amul is concerned. But justice prevailed as Amul won a 20-year long legal battle against an Ahmedabad-based private dairy selling milk pouches under the name ‘Anul Taaaza’ and ‘Anul Shakti’.

As per a report in The Times of India, way back in 1998, it had come to the

notice of Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited, known as Amul Dairy and the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF) - the apex marketing body of all district dairy unions of Gujarat that markets Amul - that Shri Shakti Dairy based in Naroda was selling milk pouched similar in name and design to its trademark brands - Amul Taaza and Amul Shakti. The copied pouches were being sold by Kuldeep Enterprises under the names Anul Taaza and Anul Shakti.

Amul had sent legal notices to both Shakti Dairy and Kuldeep Enterprises but they got a response that since the names were phonetically different, there was no chance of confusion. Eventually, Amul moved the District Court in Nadiad against them.

While Amul’s lawyers argued that the colour scheme and layout of Anul’s
packages were similar to their pouches, the defendants claimed that there
was no intention of copying and that they had coined the term Anul
themselves. The case went on for around two decades before the Court
passed a judgement last week restraining the Ahmedabad-based dairy and

the marketing firm from ‘manufacturing, processing, marketing and packing milk under their labels, committing infringement of Amul’s trademarks and reproducing or copying its labels’.

Amul has been facing a lot of copycats over the years. Amul Chasmaghar, Amul Cut Piece Stores, Amul Vijaj Corner, Amul Dairy Farm and Amul MilkPalace, the company has managed to get a court order against them all.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 09:00 pm

tags #Amul #Companies #India #Trending News

