Affordable housing sector seeing a sale of 8,000-10,000 units/month: Indiabulls Housing

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman and MD of Indiabulls Housing Finance discussed his business outlook.

Incrementally 80 percent of borrowings are coming from bonds and other instruments. Interest rates here are flattish to moving up and home loan rates will act accordingly and would be flattish to moving up over the course of the next couple of months, he said.

On affordable housing sector, he mentioned that, “We would be doing close to about 8,000-10,000 units a month bulk of what we do is lending for affordable housing since our average ticket size is Rs 25 lakh and all of that fits into affordable housing. That business is growing for us at an annualised rate of between 35-40 percent.”

