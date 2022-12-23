Advent International emerges as frontrunner to buy Suven Pharma: Report

Private equity investor Advent International has emerged as the frontrunner to buy Hyderabad-based Suven Pharmaceuticals, The Economic Times reported on December 23, citing people familiar with the matter.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the report.

Advent has edged past another private equity giant Blackstone to seal the deal for the listed contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) company, as per the report.

Moneycontrol was first to break the news on September 7 that promoters of Suven Pharma are evaluating options to sell a stake in the company and have hired an investment bank for an advisory role.

Promoters own a 60 percent stake in Suven Pharma, which has a market value of Rs 12,278 crore, the report said.

The report added Advent is negotiating to buy almost 51% of the company from the promoters and launch an open offer for an additional 26%.

If the open offer is fully subscribed, Advent may end up owning over 70% of the company. The private equity firm is likely to pay Rs 6,000 crore for the promoters’ stake, it said. Nomura is financing Advent for the transaction, ET reported citing unidentified people in the know of the matter.

