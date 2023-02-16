 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Aditya Birla Group to sell stake in renewable energy business; looking to raise $400 million

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST

Aditya Birla Renewables aims to establish 4.5GW of installed renewable energy capacity by FY2026 through utility and commercial and industrial (C&I) projects.

Last month, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, said in a blog post his group companies are making investments in green energy, the circular economy and sustainable materials.

Kumar Mangalam Birla-owned Aditya Birla Group is looking to sell up to 49 percent stake in the group’s renewable energy business for which it has hired Standard Chartered, the Mint reported citing people aware of the matter. The group is aiming to raise around $400 million with an aim to concretise its position in the clean energy sector.

“The renewable energy business is a potential growth engine for the Aditya Birla Group, and the plan is to grow it considerably,” one of the two people told Mint.

Aditya Birla Renewables aims to establish 4.5GW of installed renewable energy capacity by FY2026 through utility and commercial and industrial (C&I) projects, the report said.

The stake sale comes as rival companies have made investments to bolster their positions in clean and green energy initiatives. The Tata group is investing Rs 77,000 crore in green energy. Reliance has announced Rs 75,000 crore investment in the next three years. The Adani Group has also announced $70 billion in green energy initiatives over the next 10 years.