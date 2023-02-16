Aditya Birla Group to sell stake in renewable energy business; looking to raise $400 million

Kumar Mangalam Birla-owned Aditya Birla Group is looking to sell up to 49 percent stake in the group’s renewable energy business for which it has hired Standard Chartered, the Mint reported citing people aware of the matter. The group is aiming to raise around $400 million with an aim to concretise its position in the clean energy sector.

“The renewable energy business is a potential growth engine for the Aditya Birla Group, and the plan is to grow it considerably,” one of the two people told Mint.

Aditya Birla Renewables aims to establish 4.5GW of installed renewable energy capacity by FY2026 through utility and commercial and industrial (C&I) projects, the report said.

The stake sale comes as rival companies have made investments to bolster their positions in clean and green energy initiatives. The Tata group is investing Rs 77,000 crore in green energy. Reliance has announced Rs 75,000 crore investment in the next three years. The Adani Group has also announced $70 billion in green energy initiatives over the next 10 years.

Last month, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, in a blog post said that his group companies are making investments in green energy, circular economy and sustainable materials. "As a nation, we aim to generate 50 per cent of our power requirements from renewable energy sources or put another way, have 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030. India is walking the talk as is evident from its pioneering leadership of the International Solar Alliance," Birla wrote.

Indigo stock crashes after large block deal; Shobha Gangwal likely seller India’s renewable energy scenario India is the third largest energy-consuming country in the world, holding the same rank in the renewable energy country attractive index in 2021. Globally, it stands fourth in renewable energy installed capacity (including large hydro), wind power capacity and solar power capacity (as per REN21 Renewables 2022 Global Status Report). The installed renewable energy capacity in the country has increased 396 percent in the last eight and half years and stands at more than 174.53 Gigawatts (including large hydro), which is about 42.5 percent of the country’s total capacity (as on February 2023). India saw the highest year-on-year growth in renewable energy additions of 9.83 percent in 2022. The installed solar energy capacity has increased by 24.4 times in the last nine years and stands at 63.3 GW as of February 2023. The installed renewable energy capacity (including large hydro) has seen an increase of around 128 percent since 2014.

Moneycontrol News