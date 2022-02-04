Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail to foray into D2C business space

ABFRL, a major player in men’s fashion segment, lately has been working on diversifying its portfolio.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Fashion retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) has hopped on the direct-to-consumer bandwagon and plans to set up an e-commerce platform under a new subsidiary, the company announced on February 4.

“The board of directors of the company in their meeting today provided an omnibus approval to set up a new subsidiary towards building a portfolio of distinct, new-age, digital brands across categories in fashion, beauty and other allied lifestyle segments,” the company said in a filing to exchanges. The company which houses such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England said that its D2C portfolio will be built through organic and inorganic means.

The newly incorporated entity, the company informed, will organically incubate and also acquire promising and scalable D2C brands.

“This venture will initially be funded through ABFRL’s internal accruals. At an appropriate time, the company will look to bring in external capital to accelerate the growth journey,” it added.

According to the company, The D2C market opportunity in India is expected to be $100 billion by 2025.

“We are excited about the D2C opportunity in India. At ABFRL, we want to build the next set of iconic brands in the digital space as we evolve with our changing consumers. Leveraging our core capabilities around design, product creation, sourcing and brand building that have enabled us to create some of India’s most loved fashion brands in the offline space, we now wish to craft a blockbuster portfolio in the digital space as well. We are confident that this foray will successfully meet the aspirations of digitally native customers and also create long-term value for investors and other stakeholders,” said Ashish Dikshit, managing director, ABFRL said in a statement.

The company said will look to tap into the broader tech ecosystem and collaborate effectively with its ecommerce partners, tech service providers, digital marketing agencies to scale this business rapidly.

ABFRL, a major player in the men’s fashion segment, lately has been working on diversifying its portfolio. The company in earlier in January picked up a 51 percent stake in designer Masaba Gupta's brand House of Masaba Lifestyle for Rs 90 crore. In December, ABFRL had signed a long-term licensing agreement with US-based brand management company Authentic Brands Group (ABG) to distribute and sell Reebok products in India and other ASEAN (Southeast Asian) countries.

Read: Why designer labels have caught the fancy of retail majors

The company has shown a particularly keen interest in building its ethnic wear portfolio and acquired key designer labels. In January this year, it acquired a 51 percent stake in bridal couture brand Sabyasachi, established by Kolkata-based designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and later in February partnered with Tarun Tahiliani, taking a 33 percent holding in his men’s ethnic wear label house.

The retail major had also acquired Shantanu & Nikhil's apparel brand Finesse and lifestyle e-commerce marketplace Jaypore for Rs 110 crore in 2019.

The new subsidiary for the D2C segment signifies its major ambitions for the e-commerce segment.

The retail major already has in place e-commerce websites for most of its brands including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, and Peter England, and also sells on marketplaces such as Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Amazon etc.