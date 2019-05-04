Aditya Birla Capital to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore via equity, debt instruments

Aditya Birla Capital on May 4 said its board has approved raising funds up to Rs 3,500 crore through both equity and debt issuance.

The funds can be raised in one or more tranches by way of issuance of equity shares and equity linked instruments, including convertible preference shares, non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants, debentures, and/or any other securities convertible into equity shares, global depository receipts, American depository receipts and foreign currency convertible bonds, the company said in a BSE filing.

Following the board approval for raising of up to Rs 3,500 crore, the company will now seek shareholders' nod for the same, it added.