ADB to provide $200 million for rural road project in Maharashtra

Asian Development Bank (ADB) on August 8 said it has approved a $200 million loan for improving road infrastructure in 34 districts of Maharashtra to better connect rural areas with markets and services.

Roads in rural areas would be upgraded to all-weather standards which will boost links between local residents and economic centres across the state, the ADB said.

It highlighted that Maharashtra accounted for almost 15 percent of the gross domestic product in 2016-17. However, economic development is concentrated around the urban centres of Mumbai, Pune, and Thane.

About 20 million people, or 17 percent of the state's population, still live below the national poverty line, while in some districts -- particularly in rural areas -- it is as high as 40 percent, it said.

"The upgraded roads under the ADB project will boost links between local residents, productive agricultural land, and economic centers across the state," said ADB Principal Portfolio Management Specialist Sanath Ranawana.

Improving farmers' access to markets will in turn help boost agricultural productivity and incomes as well as promote investment in agribusiness and agriculture value chain infrastructure, the official said.

The project will also work with the rural infrastructure agency, the Maharashtra Rural Road Development Association (MRRDA), to develop road safety, road asset management, contract management, and climate resilient design.

Accompanying the loan is a technical assistance grant of $1 million to support MRRDA to improve its management performance in these areas.

Outreach for road users will be carried out in the state to build awareness of road safety, gender issues including human trafficking, and enhancing women's road construction and maintenance skills.

The total cost of the project is $296 million, of which the government will provide $96 million. It is due for completion at the end of September 2024.

Maharashtra's agriculture accounts for about 47 percent of employment, engages as much as 79 percent of the rural labour force, and contributes 11 percent to the state gross domestic product.