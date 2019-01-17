Adar Poonawalla gets India's first Airbus ACH145 helicopter

Adar Poonawalla, CEO and Executive Director of Serum Institute of India, has received India's first fully customised ACH145 helicopter, manufactured by Airbus.

The helicopter is produced by Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH), which is the dedicated private and business aviation helicopter brand of Airbus Helicopters.

In a statement on January 17, the American aircraft manufacturer said the delivery "marks the entry of the highly successful twin-engine helicopter into India’s private and business aviation market."

While the statement didn't include the helicopter's price, industry reports peg it at a little less than $10 million.

The helicopter will be ready to fly in India by January-end, the statement added.

The helicopter provides a cabin that can seat up to eight passengers.

The Cyrus Poonawalla Group, named after the family patriarch and Adar's father, also owns a Gulfstream G550 jet aircraft, which can seat up to 18 passengers.

Apart from ACH, Airbus also owns Airbus Corporate Jets.