Here is how Adani-trucker standoff was resolved in Himachal Pradesh

Amritha Pillay
Feb 21, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

The state government's intervention and the company's assurance of additional volumes from neighbouring states brought about the truce

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

Himachal Pradesh truckers, who had a stand-off with Adani Cement, agreed to a lower freight rate after the company assured them of additional volumes from neighbouring states.

Adani Cement stopped operations at its two units in the hill state following an impasse with truckers, with the company demanding a 40 percent cut in freight rates. Truckers earlier said the cut would be unviable in the hilly regions.

After the state government's intervention, truckers agreed to a 12 percent cut but only after Adani Cement sweetened the deal.

“The understanding is the rate cut will be compensated with volumes (of Adani Cement units) from neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana,” said Naresh Gupta, President of the All Himachal Truck Operators Federation.