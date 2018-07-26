Adani Transmission plans Rs 3,000-crore QIP by December to retire debt, fund growth

Adani Transmission plans to raise Rs 3000 crore via qualified institutional placement to retire promoter debt and fund its growth plans, according to a source familiar with the development.

The company would have liked to raise the money shortly but investor nervousness thanks to the market making record highs has pushed the issue to the year end, the official said.

The company’s share price closed at Rs 174 on the BSE Wednesday.

“The company has a loan of around Rs 2,000 crore from the promoters and another Rs 1,000 crore is expected shortly. The company would like to use the equity proceeds to retire some of promoter debt and also use it for expansion,” the source said.

Last month, the company secured the final approval -- that of the state’s power sector regulator -- to acquire Reliance Infrastructure’s Mumbai generation, transmission and distribution business in a deal valued at Rs 13,251 crore. Adani had in a July 14 notice to BSE informed the exchange of its proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through various instruments including QIP.

The company will hold its annual general meeting on August 7 where the shareholders are expected to consider and approve the proposal.

“The promoters of ATL have infused a consideration to part fund this transaction which is in the nature of an equity equivalent instrument to fund equity requirement of this transaction. This instrument is subordinated in its rights to ordinary equity. The instrument accordingly has been classified as part of shareholders equity in the books of ATL accounts. The rating agencies, too, have accepted the same,” an Adani spokesperson said in an email reply to a Moneycontrol query.

The company has in last six months also won a couple of tenders for new transmission projects through competitive bidding. In one project, Adani Transmission will set up 200 ckt kms of Fatehgarh-Bhadla line at voltage levels of 765 KV and 400 KV in Rajasthan to wheel out renewable energy for different beneficiaries within and outside the state.

In another award signed last month, the company will erect 900 ckt kms of line at voltage levels of 765 KV and 400 KV for a 3X660 MW thermal project at Ghatampur in Uttar Pradesh. With this win, the cumulative transmission network of ATL will reach around 12,500 ckt kms, out of which approximately 9,000 ckt kms are under operation.