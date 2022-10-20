English
    Adani Transmission grabs tender to install smart meters for BEST customers, stock up

    Adani Transmission will implement the smart metering project on a design-build-finance-own-operate-transfer basis.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

    Adani Transmission Ltd said on October 20 it has won a tender to install smart meters and set up related infrastructure for customers of Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply and Transport on a design-build-finance-own-operate-transfer basis.

    "As a part of the mandate, 10.80 lakh smart meters and related communication and cloud infrastructure will be installed over a period of 30 months and maintained for the following 90 months," the company said.

    The new smart meters will enable BEST customers to monitor consumption online.

    These new meters will also provide an option to opt for pre-paid billing and net-metering for housing societies and commercial buildings with roof-top solar facilities.

    "BEST will also have the ability to carry out remote connection and disconnection of non-paying customers. Smart meters also enable regulators to design consumer friendly Time of Day Tariffs and drive overall efficiency in electricity distribution," Adani Transmission said.

    Adani Transmission is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group. It is the country’s largest private transmission company and operates a distribution business serving 12 million plus consumers of Mumbai and Mundra SEZ.

    Adani Transmission shares are at Rs 3,194 apiece, up 1.63% over the previous close.
    Tags: #Adani Transmission
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 11:51 am
