MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Adani, Tata, L&T vying to build Lithium ion business under govt's PLI scheme: Report

The Central government is looking to attract investments worth Rs 45,000 crores.

Moneycontrol News
June 03, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST
The government wants to turn India into a global hub for the manufacture of electric vehicles by the turn of this decade. [Image: Shutterstock]

The government wants to turn India into a global hub for the manufacture of electric vehicles by the turn of this decade. [Image: Shutterstock]

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In a bid to take advantage of the Central government's production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, top conglomerates including Adani Group, Tata Chemicals, Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T), and a joint venture led by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. have shown interest in making lithium-ion cell manufacturing plants in India, Mint reported citing three people aware of the matter.

“Some of these companies also plan to engineer a shift towards renewable energy and reduce dependence on traditional energy businesses. Hence, manufacturing lithium cells gives them an opportunity to take a step forward in that direction and with 50% of new vehicle sales expected to turn electric in the next 10-15 years, globally, there will be demand, and huge capacities will be required," one of the sources said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel), Exide Industries Ltd, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, Greenko Group, Renew Power and Reliance Industries Ltd have also shown interest, the people cited above said.

A BHEL spokesperson revealed that the company is exploring the government's PLI scheme and is also looking to partner with leading global companies for setting up one such factory under the government's programme and leverage its engineering and manufacturing experience.

Close

Related stories

The government wants to turn India into a global hub for the manufacture of electric vehicles by the turn of this decade. The government is looking to attract investments worth Rs 45,000 crores.

“Our company, a JV of Suzuki, Toshiba and Denso, will be the first one to start manufacturing Li-ion cells in India. We are looking at all possible ways of expanding cell production in India," a spokesperson for TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. told the publication.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BHEL #Business #Companies #electric vehicles #EV #Reliance #Tata
first published: Jun 3, 2021 10:48 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.