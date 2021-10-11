MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Adani Ports to not handle EXIM containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan From Nov 15

This trade advisory will apply to all terminals operated by APSEZ and including third party terminals at any APSEZ port till further notice.

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST

Adani ports on October 11 said it will not handle EXIM containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan from November 15.

This trade advisory will apply to all terminals operated by APSEZ and including third party terminals at any APSEZ port till further notice, the company added.

The advisory comes after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), acting on an intelligence input, last month seized nearly 3,000 kg of heroin from Afghanistan at the Mundra Port, located in coastal Gujarat's Kutch district.

DRI sources told CNN News 18 that the two consignments of heroin, a banned narcotic substance, were seized on September 15. An initial investigation estimated its street value at Rs 3,500 crore. Six days later, it was found to be worth around Rs 20,000 crore, they said.

The containers loaded with Afghan heroin were shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran, and were reportedly imported by a Vijayawada-based entity -- Aashi Trading Company, the agency said in a statement.

Close

One of the seized containers was loaded with 1,999.58 kg of heroin, and another contained 988.64 kg, it added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Adani Ports & SEZ
first published: Oct 11, 2021 03:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.