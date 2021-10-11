Adani Ports to not handle EXIM containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan From Nov 15

Adani ports on October 11 said it will not handle EXIM containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan from November 15.

This trade advisory will apply to all terminals operated by APSEZ and including third party terminals at any APSEZ port till further notice, the company added.

The advisory comes after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), acting on an intelligence input, last month seized nearly 3,000 kg of heroin from Afghanistan at the Mundra Port, located in coastal Gujarat's Kutch district.

DRI sources told CNN News 18 that the two consignments of heroin, a banned narcotic substance, were seized on September 15. An initial investigation estimated its street value at Rs 3,500 crore. Six days later, it was found to be worth around Rs 20,000 crore, they said.

The containers loaded with Afghan heroin were shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran, and were reportedly imported by a Vijayawada-based entity -- Aashi Trading Company, the agency said in a statement.

One of the seized containers was loaded with 1,999.58 kg of heroin, and another contained 988.64 kg, it added.