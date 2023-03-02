 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC sets up probe panel, ex-judge AM Sapre, Nandan Nilekani, KV Kamath among members

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

Adani-Hindenburg case: One of the members of the committee, Somashekar Sundaresan, was recommended by the collegium to be appointed as a Bombay HC judge but the government objected to his appointment

Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India

The Supreme Court on March 2 set up a six-member panel, led by a former judge of the court AM Sapre, to look into the crash of the Adani group stocks following the Hindenburg report and also suggest ways to strengthen the stock market regulatory framework.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said the panel would also look into the accusations made in the short-seller’s report and assess the overall situation.

The bench directed the Centre, financial statutory bodies and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson to extend all cooperation to the panel, which has to submit its report within two months.

Former judges OP Bhat and JP Devdatt will also be part of the probe committee.