    Adani Group's open offer for NDTV to start on October 17, end on November 1

    The open offer for acquisition of up 1.67 crore equity shares, for which a price of Rs 294 per share has been fixed, will amount to Rs 492.81 crore if fully subscribed.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
    Adani Group will launch its open offer for acquiring an additional 26 percent stake in media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) from October 17 to November 1, JM Financial, which is managing the offer, said in the Draft Letter of Offer (DLOF) filed with the Sebi on September 7.

    The open offer for acquisition of up to 1.67 crore equity shares, for which a price of Rs 294 per share has been fixed, will amount to Rs 492.81 crore, if fully subscribed.

    Also Read | 'I-T department nod not needed for Adani to acquire NDTV shares'

    The Adani Group, run by Gautam Adani, on August 23 unveiled plans to acquire a majority stake in the news network, through the acquisition of VCPL, which holds a 99.99 percent stake in RRPR Holding, a promoter entity of NDTV.

    VCPL had issued a loan of Rs 403.85 crore to RRPR Holding in 2009-10. Against this amount, convertible warrants were issued to the lending entity by RRPR, which holds a 29.18 percent stake in the news channel company.

    With the warrants, VCPL had the right to convert them into a 99.9 percent stake in RRPR in case the loan was not repaid. Adani Group first acquired VCPL from its new owner and exercised the option to convert unpaid debt into a 29.18 percent stake in NDTV.
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 09:03 am
