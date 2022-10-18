Adani group may shift an airline from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport

Representative Image

Adani group is looking to boost revenue from its eight airports by bumping up airport commercial area three times, building multiplexes and Legoland theme parks in the city side and shifting one of the airlines from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai one, Business Standard reported.

Navi Mumbai airport will open by the end of 2024 and the step to shift the airline is expected to decongest Mumbai airport, India's second busiest, which has no expandable capacity owing to its location in the centre of the city, Adani Group executives explained in a presentation to investors.

There are "effectively no new slots available for airlines" at the airport, they said.

The presentation said the Mumbai airport had two major airlines with domestic as well as international operations -- IndiGo and Air India. "One airline can be shifted," it added.

Transferring the entire base from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai will be "efficient and economical for the airlines, since shifting of only spillover will result in extra initial setup cost for the airlines", the presentation said.

