Adani group looks to raise $10 billion to fund expansion

Adani group is in talks with Singapore state investor Temasek, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, and other wealth and private equity funds to raise at least $10 billion for expanding cement, ports, green energy, and fast-moving consumer goods businesses, Mint reported on October 10 citing anonymous sources.

"Hopefully, $10 billion should be easy to raise. The only issue is that since the capital-raising is through equity sales and most of Adani firms’ shares are steadily rising, pricing of deals will be critical,” one of sources told Mint.

"The capital will be raised via multiple tranches and most likely through the sale of stakes in Adani Group firms or promoter group-associated entities," said another.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Last week, Gautam Adani announced that the group aims to invest Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next 5 to 7 years and create over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs.

On September 27, while delivering the keynote address at the 20th Forbes Global CEO Conference 2022, Adani declared that the group will invest over 100 billion dollars of capital in the next decade.

"We have earmarked 70% of this investment for the energy transition space. We are already the world’s largest solar player, and we intend to do far more...It is our commitment to invest $70 billion in an integrated green hydrogen-based value chain," he said.

Adani group stocks such as Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar are in focus post this news.