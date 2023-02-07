 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Loan exposure to Adani Group manageable for SBI, assures CreditSights

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Feb 07, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

The report noted that most of the bank’s exposure to the group is secured by completed and cash-generating assets

People walk past a screen displaying news featuring on Adani Group inside the BSE building in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

State Bank of India's total loan exposure to the Adani Group is well-manageable for the public lender given its strong general provision reserves buffer of Rs 338 billion or 1 percent of net loans, CreditSights, a subsidiary of Fitch Ratings, said in a note on February 7.

SBI had disclosed that its total loan exposure to the Adani Group stood at 0.88 percent, or Rs 270 billion, of total loans as of the quarter that ended in December. Most of these loans are secured against cash-generating assets, and no loans against shares have been provided to the group.

"We see the level of exposure as well-manageable for SBI given its strong general provision reserves buffer (Rs 338 billion or 1 percent of net loans) and PPOP generation capability – the Rs 270-billion exposure is equivalent to 34 percent of annualised 9MFY23 PPOP," the credit researcher said in a note.

PPOP, or pre-provision operating profit, is the amount of income a bank earns in a given time period, before taking into account funds set aside to provide for future bad debts.