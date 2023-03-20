 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Group clarifies suspension of work on Rs 34,900-crore petchem project

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

In a statement, Adani stated that the financial closure of the Green PVC project of its Mundra Petrochemicals Limited ( MPL) is pending with the financial institutions and it is in their active consideration

Adani Group on March 20 clarified its position after reports emerged that its flagship company Adani Enterprises was suspending work on a Rs 34,900-crore petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat, following a damning report by a US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

In a statement, Adani stated the financial closure of the Green PVC project of its Mundra Petrochemicals Limited ( MPL) is pending with the financial institutions and it is in their active consideration. It also added the company is hopeful of obtaining closure for the project in the next six months, post which a full-fledged procurement and construction activities at the site will commence.

The clarification comes hours after market regulator SEBI sought one following news reports, which led to shares of Adani Enterprises settling 3.84 percent lower at Rs 1,805.10 apiece on BSE today.

According to a report by news agency PTI citing sources, the projects that Adani decided not to pursue for the time being are the 1 million tonne per annum Green PVC project. The group has shot off mails to vendors and suppliers to "suspend all activities" on an immediate basis.