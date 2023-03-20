Adani Group clarifies suspension of work on Rs 34,900-crore petchem project

The clarification comes hours after market regulator SEBI sought one following news reports, which led to shares of Adani Enterprises settle 3.84 percent lower at Rs 1,805.10 apiece on BSE today.

Adani Group on March 20 clarified its position after reports emerged that its flagship company Adani Enterprises was suspending work on a Rs 34,900-crore petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat, following a damning report by a US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

In a statement, Adani stated the financial closure of the Green PVC project of its Mundra Petrochemicals Limited ( MPL) is pending with the financial institutions and it is in their active consideration. It also added the company is hopeful of obtaining closure for the project in the next six months, post which a full-fledged procurement and construction activities at the site will commence.

The clarification comes hours after market regulator SEBI sought one following news reports, which led to shares of Adani Enterprises settling 3.84 percent lower at Rs 1,805.10 apiece on BSE today.

According to a report by news agency PTI citing sources, the projects that Adani decided not to pursue for the time being are the 1 million tonne per annum Green PVC project. The group has shot off mails to vendors and suppliers to "suspend all activities" on an immediate basis.

Adani Group further noted that due to recent market developments, the management has decided to continue with the Engineering design and other activities, including financial closure in an accelerated mode.

"Pending the above it has been decided to keep the major equipment procurement and site construction activities on hold," it said. "We are committed to completing the project in an expeditious manner so as to meet the original timelines," the group added.

The group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) had in 2021 incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Mundra Petrochem Ltd, for setting up a greenfield coal-to-PVC plant at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) land in Kutch district of Gujarat.

But after Hindenburg Research's January 24 report alleging accounting fraud, stock manipulation, and other corporate governance lapses chopped off about $140 billion from the market value of Gautam Adani's empire, the apples-to-airport group is hoping to claw back and calm jittery investors and lenders through a comeback strategy.

The comeback strategy is based on addressing investor concerns around debt by repaying some loans, consolidating operations, and fighting off allegations.

The group has denied all allegations levelled by Hindenburg.