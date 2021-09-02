MARKET NEWS

Adani Green raises $750 million via green bonds

The funds shall be utilised towards equity funding of the capex for renewable projects under construction by AGEL.

PTI
September 02, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST
 
 
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Thursday said it has raised $750 million (around Rs 5,483 crore) through green bonds.

"AGEL... has priced its maiden ListCo senior issuance of $750 million through a 3-year issuance under the 144A / Reg S format, at a fixed coupon of 4.375 per cent," a company statement said.

The issuance was oversubscribed by 4.7x.

The funds shall be utilised towards equity funding of the capex for renewable projects under construction by AGEL.

Under the structure, AGEL can draw up to $1,700 million (including the present issuance) over the course of time subject to the covenants of the structure, it said.

The notes were rated Ba3 (Stable) by Moody's, it stated.

Earlier, AGEL had completed the tie-up of a $1.35 billion revolving construction framework arrangement for senior debt funding of construction stage projects.

With this $750 million ListCo issuance, AGEL has completed the final phase of its capital management plan, and now has a fully funded programme for both debt and equity for its stated target of 25 GW by 2025, it added.

“This ListCo Senior Green Bond issuance is yet another landmark transaction for AGEL and fully funds our pipeline of projects and reinforces our commitment towards being a sustainability focused global infrastructure platform.

"We expect to further accelerate our footprint and are firmly on track to become the world’s largest renewable energy company by 2030," said Vneet S Jaain, MD and CEO, AGEL.

The joint lead managers to the issuance were Axis Bank, Barclays, BNP Paribas, DBS Bank Ltd, Emirates NBD Capital, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, MUFG, Mizuho Securities, SMBC Nikko and Standard Chartered Bank.

AGEL, a part of Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with locked-in growth of up to 19.8 GW including operating, under-construction, awarded, and assets under acquisition catering to investment-grade counterparties.

Key customers of AGEL include Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), NTPC and various state discoms.
PTI
Tags: #Adani Green Energy Ltd #Business #Companies
first published: Sep 2, 2021 04:51 pm

